Real estate fraud is on the rise — and as scammers become more sophisticated, it’s more important than ever for buyers and sellers to stay vigilant. From wire fraud to forged documents, real estate transactions have become a prime target for cybercriminals. But with the right team on your side, your dream home doesn’t have to come with a nightmare.

This week, Wallace Real Estate agents attended a session led by Melrose Title Company’s attorney and CEO, LuAnn Hileman Crass, focused on recognizing red flags and preventing fraud in real estate. As a trusted partner of Wallace Real Estate, Melrose Title is known for putting client safety first — and that starts with education.

Here are a few key tips for consumers to keep in mind:

Beware of phishing emails. If you receive an unexpected message with urgent language, typos or altered sender addresses, don't click any links or download attachments. Contact your agent or title company immediately.

Work with trusted professionals. Fraudsters prey on confusion. Make sure your agent, lender and title company are licensed and local. Transparency and open communication are your best defenses.

At Melrose Title Company, every transaction is handled with layers of protection — from secure communications to rigorous identity verification. Wallace is proud to partner with a locally owned company led by attorneys who live and work in East Tennessee. Their team understands that for most people, buying or selling a home is the largest financial transaction of their lives — and they take that responsibility seriously.

When it comes to protecting your investment, knowledge is power — and trust is everything. To learn more connect with Melrose Title Company.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.