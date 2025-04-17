The Tennessee Theatre has announced the 2025-2026 lineup with two classics and four Tennessee Theatre premieres. Each show will have eight performances. The complete lineup of the upcoming season of Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre is presented by Greater Knoxville Honda Dealers and includes:
- The Book of Mormon – Nov. 11-16, 2025
- Kimberly Akimbo – Dec. 30, 2025 – Jan.4, 2026
- MJ: The Musical – Jan. 20-25, 2026
- The Outsiders – April 22-26, 2026
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – May 20-24, 2026
- & JULIET – Aug. 4-9, 2026
Current subscribers can renew their subscription now. The Theatre will begin offering subscriptions to new customers on June 23. Ticket info here or phone 865-684-1200, ext. 2, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Three shows remain in the 2024-25 season:
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Apr 29 – May 11, 2025
- Back to the Future: The Musical – May 27 – June 1, 2025
- Les Misérables – July 29 – Aug 3, 2025