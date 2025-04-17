The Tennessee Theatre has announced the 2025-2026 lineup with two classics and four Tennessee Theatre premieres. Each show will have eight performances. The complete lineup of the upcoming season of Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre is presented by Greater Knoxville Honda Dealers and includes:

Current subscribers can renew their subscription now. The Theatre will begin offering subscriptions to new customers on June 23. Ticket info here or phone 865-684-1200, ext. 2, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Three shows remain in the 2024-25 season: