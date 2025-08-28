While Atlanta will no doubt be rocking as the boys in orange gear up for their first home game, albeit away from home, the echoes of that energy can be felt in numerous ways throughout town before, during, and after that clock winds down. Live music, pregame parties, postgame picnics, and much more can be found downtown and beyond this weekend in Knoxville.

Baroque at the Botanical – Knoxville Botanical Garden (September 4, 5:30 p.m.) This free evening of live music puts some of the most beautiful pieces in a backdrop that matches its elegance. Come early for a barbecue dinner available, with small sets and solo musicians to open before the main act. The headliner of the evening will be the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, right in the middle of the Rita Johnson Garden lawn. This event is completely free, but parking is limited!

Passion Play in the Smokies – Hills Creek Baptist Church (every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through September, 7 p.m.) This group has been traversing the Smokies for almost two decades, telling one of the oldest and most revered stories in all of scripture to an audience in the mountains. Any weekend this month, see awe-inspiring scenes from the gospel come to life. John the Baptist announcing the coming of the Messiah, the Sermon on the Mount and much more will spring from the page into the hills.

Visit Knoxville Collegiate – Tennessee National Golf Club (September 5 – 7). The third annual Visit Knoxville Collegiate has helped the Vols golfers kick off their season right in their own backyard. This all-weekend intersquad scrimmage is completely free, making it a great event for those who didn’t get football tickets and are still looking for an excuse to rock their orange and white!

College Football Kickoff Party – Dick’s Sporting Goods House of Sport (September 5, 5 – 8 p.m.) Get an early start to your prep for the first game in the General’s House this year with an all-encompassing Friday night tailgate atmosphere. With master of ceremonies Sterl the Pearl coordinating, the energy will be in full force between games and vendors and much more to get you excited for this start to the season. Bring your orange and your yelling voice for a little pre-game action!

Sunset Concert Series – Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center (September 5, 7 – 9 p.m.) Get a glimpse of history and heritage with this traditional soundtrack of Appalachia filling the walls of this densely vegetated ecosystem. This local, neo-traditional trio combines elements of roots, Celtic, and bluegrass music. Renowned for their knowledge of old tunes, while still celebrated for their originals, this is a great chance to observe the next generation while getting a taste of past ones.

The Stews – Mill and Mine (September 5, 8 p.m.) While The Stews might be regulars at Bonaroo and New York’s Bowery Ballroom, they got their start right here in college towns like ours. The four-piece was creating wall-to-wall sonic spectacles in dingy frat house basements and dive bars, blending creative influence with cutting-edge musicianship. Supported by local rockers Connor Kelly & the Time Warp, this bill is a great way to support the home team while cheering on a group that’s gone from the smallest stage in Fort Sanders to the top of the list.

Wizards & Whodunits – Walnut Springs Winery (September 6, 6:30 – 9 p.m.) Grab a robe and a wand and head down to Walnut Springs for a murder mystery shrouded in magic! This interactive production puts you right in the middle of the action, ready to wave spells with one hand and nibble on appetizers with the other. Arrive early for a wine tasting, with dinner included in your ticket. Costumes are encouraged!

Grandparents Day Picnic – McFee Park (September 7, 1 – 2:30 p.m.) Celebrate National Grandparents Day with an afternoon in the park! Lawn games, arts and crafts, and more will be available to participating grandparents and grandkids who come. Bring a cooler of snacks and water to keep you energized for this early evening in the sun! Registration is not required, but it is encouraged, and the event is completely free.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

