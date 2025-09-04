Wallace Real Estate continues to demonstrate its influence beyond East Tennessee through its active participation in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) — a global network of 550 independent firms with 4,900 offices and 138,000 sales professionals across 70+ countries.

Recently, Wallace Relocation Director Carol Hart traveled to Chicago for the LeadingRE Relocation & Referral Forum, a gathering of relocation professionals from around the world. Carol was invited on stage to share her expertise, presenting innovative ideas for engaging with agents and supporting referrals.

Carol brings a wealth of expertise to her role, having earned her Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) designation in 2022. She is also an active member of both the Relocation Director Council and the Tennessee Relocation Council. A Knoxville native and proud UT alum, Carol is passionate about showcasing East Tennessee to those relocating to the region.

Additionally, Kate Spears, who helps guide Wallace Real Estate’s communication and content efforts, took part in the annual planning session for the Marketing & Technology Advisory Council (MTAC) in Chicago. She was one of a select group of marketing leaders from across the country invited to serve on the council.

Working alongside peers from companies including Keyes Company, Howard Hanna Coach Realtors, Harry Norman, Smith & Associates, Arc Realty and Chase International in Lake Tahoe, Spears helped shape the session topics for the upcoming LeadingRE Marketing & Technology Summit, which will be featured at the organization’s 2026 global conference, Limitless.

“Wallace is proud to have some of our own team members representing on the national stage,” said Andrew McGranaghan, chief executive officer for Wallace. “It’s a reflection of our commitment to leadership and innovation, not just here in East Tennessee, but within the broader real estate community.”

Through active involvement in LeadingRE, Wallace continues to build relationships, exchange ideas and bring back cutting-edge strategies that strengthen its service to both clients and agents.

