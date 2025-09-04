I hope you had a nice Labor Day weekend. During the final week of August, 1,548 documents were recorded. This included 376 trust deeds (loans) valued at $133.74 million and 279 warranty deeds (property sales) valued at $136.79 million.

The 376 loans of the week included 14 that were valued at $1 million or more. The largest was $14.8 million, backed by Old National Bank. The second largest, underwritten by Bank of America, was $3.12 million. The others are outlined below:

Of the 279 property transfers recorded on warranty deeds, 18 were valued at more than $1 million. Six of these were commercial properties. As we have reported before, D.R. Horton Inc. is building as quickly as possible around Knoxville. Two of the East Knoxville neighborhoods currently in the development phase were added to last week’s records. In the existing neighborhood, the Ridge at Neals Landing, Mesana Investments LLC sold 46 additional lots to D.R. Horton for $2.99 million. The other neighborhood, Prices Point Subdivision, is on E. Gov. John Sevier Highway. BGD Development LLC sold 89 units to D.R. Horton for $6.87 million.

Another East Knoxville sale, this one in the Eastbridge Business Park, included a building and 11.49 acres. Kentucky Steel Center Inc. sold the property at 9545 Commission Drive to a family trust for $3.9 million.

Local favorite, K Brew Coffee, has purchased additional space next to their existing building at 1134 N Broadway. Fourfold Purchase GP sold the property to K Brew LLC for $1.25 million.

Just off S. Northshore Drive, DSSD Development LLC sold 11 townhomes on Gatewood and Dulaney Lanes. BSE Gatewood Crossing Owner LLC and Gatewood Crossing Blue LLC purchased the townhomes for $3.75 million.

The last of the commercial properties is in Farragut. FSC BCBS Knoxville TN LLC sold the medical clinic building at 101 Glenleigh Court to Clinic Partners LLC for $2.01 million.

The yearly comparison chart has been updated through August 29, 2025:

To recap August 2025, a total of 6,397 new documents were added to the Knox County property records. New loans accounted for 1,564 recordings valued at $628.2 million. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC funded the largest loan for $26.44 million. First Horizon Bank loaned $25.57 million, and Citizens National Bank backed a loan of $25.52 million.

Property transfers recorded by warranty deeds made up 1,072 recordings with a combined value of $555.25 million. The most expensive property purchase of the month was the Evergreen Bluffs Apartments on E. Beaver Creek Drive, selling for $32 million.

The second most expensive property was the Crowne Plaza hotel on Gay Street, which sold for $30.3 million.

You have probably heard about property fraud as a new way of scamming people. But have you heard about our FREE Property Fraud Alert program? Any documents recorded in the names you have enrolled will generate an email notification of the recording; no other communication or spam will be sent. This allows you to act quickly if necessary. Enrolling is easy; visit https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the prompts. Once enrolled, you will only be notified if documents are recorded in those names.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

