Amadeus Concert Ensemble is delighted to announce its 2025-2026 Season of free concerts under the baton of ACE Artistic Director Brian Salesky as part of the Cathedral Concert Series at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 711 S. Northshore Drive.

The season’s themed concerts commence with POLISH CLASSICS on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. Former U.S. Ambassador to Poland Victor Ashe and his wife, Joan, are the honorary sponsors of this tribute to four illustrious Polish composers, starting with dances by Moritz Moszkowski. Polish violinist Zofia Glashauser (debut) will play the angelic Légende and dazzling Polonaise Brillante by the violin virtuoso Henryk Wieniawski. Alto Diana Salesky will be heard in three intriguing, rarely performed songs by Fryderyk Chopin. The program’s highlight is the Knoxville premiere of riveting selections from Halka, the “Polish national opera,” by Stanislaw Moniuszko. Soprano Linda Barnett (debut), tenor John Overholt, and baritone Joel Brown are the featured protagonists.

On January 25, 2026, ORGAN SPECTACULAR will feature the Cathedral’s internationally renowned organist Byongsuk Moon playing the Knoxville premieres of Respighi’s Canticle and Rheinberger’s Organ Concerto No. 2. More information to follow.

The season reaches its climax on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. with RACHMANINOFF & FRIENDS, honoring the composer whose statue in World’s Fair Park commemorates his final piano recital in Knoxville in 1943 — more on this finale later.

Maestro Salesky remarked, “This season promises ravishing music that the public rarely has an opportunity to experience in live concerts. The soloists and orchestra are eager to perform these gems for our appreciative audiences. ACE is deeply grateful to our generous sponsors for their support, which allows us to present these performances without charge.”

Free reservations can be made three weeks before each concert here.

