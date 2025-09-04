Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment. Dancing with the Stars season cast revealed.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife at Google Science.

Congress: Back in session with two committee meetings: See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decision of the top court here.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Two farmers markets on Thursdays: Every Thursday until September 25, 3-6 p.m. at New Harvest Park in East Knox County. See more information on Nourish Knoxville Harvest Park/. Pavilion Farmers Market in Hardin Valley until October 30, 4-7 p.m. at 2620 Willow Point Way, 37931. See more information at Pavilion Farmers Market.

You Might Be Right: Former Govs. Bredesen and Haslam sit down with TN Supreme Court Chief Justice Holly Kirby, former Justice Sharon Lee and former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales to discuss judicial elections, ethics and explore whether reforms are needed to preserve the independence of the judiciary and public trust. Hear podcast here.

Weather: Low 80s with chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, today there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly sunny skies and a high near 83. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.