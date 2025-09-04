Aidan VanSuetendael, a Nashville-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will perform on Friday, September 5, 8 p.m. at Laurel Theater, 1538 Laurel Avenue.

Before her solo career, VanSuetendael played banjo and sang in Bill and the Belles, an internationally touring, genre-bending folk quartet. The band hosted the PBS TV show “Farm and Fun Time,” touring extensively across the USA, Canada, the UK, and Ireland.

With the band’s decision to end touring in 2023, Aidan VanSuetendael embraced a new chapter—immersed in songwriting and banjo sessions in Nashville while fixing up an old house and tending to her garden and flock of ducks and chickens.

Drawn from deeply personal explorations of relationships, travel, heartbreak, and spirituality, her debut record is imbued with vivid imagery and poetic symbolism—a reflection of VanSuetendael’s lifelong love and study of poetry, as well as her grounding in traditional music.

Tickets available at TicketLeap (jubilee-community-arts.ticketleap.com), by mail for $15 or $30 at the door 30 minutes prior to show.

