Christmas break is rearing up for the kiddos, and shopping season is entering crunch time for Santa and his elves. As you’re looking for activities to stand in place of ball practice and study hall, Knoxville has a number of different avenues of entertainment to get the whole family excited for the holiday.

A Grinchy Christmas – Ancient Lore Village (December 18, 6 p.m.) A Seuss-ational celebration of Christmas and storybook settings and ambiance, Knoxville’s fantasy landmark is bringing a different kind of whimsy to the Christmas holiday. Get transported to Whoville upon entrance into the Ancient Lore Village and get snug for a movie night, followed by activities galore. Cookie crafting, cocoa stations and so much more are found on the grounds of this world within the Smokies.

Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings – Jackson Terminal (December 18, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m.)

Get an immersive, intimate experience at one of Knoxville’s best-located and most experience-oriented venues. Through an eye-popping visual set and ear-perking musicality, you’ll have a front row seat to what feels like a personally performed concert. This event is intended for ages 8 and up; an adult must accompany anyone under 16.

Comedy Debate League – Central Cinema (December 18, 7 – 8:30 p.m.) Mix open mic night and high school civics class with this blend of media that might be insightful even in the midst of its hilarity. Sit back and watch as two comedians bounce ideas and intellect off of each other in a rib-tickling joust of the mind where the audience picks the ultimate victor. No spin, no bias, just jokes.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet – Tennessee Theater (December 19 – 20, multiple times) One of the premiere traditions of American Christmas theater, this ballet performance brings an elegance to the stage both in sight and sound. Become absorbed by Tchaikovsky’s spellbinding score while acrobatic feats of athleticism pepper the stage to tell a story that needs no verbal introduction—a perfect event for introducing children to the Christmas tradition, or reliving it for yourself.

39th Annual Clayton Holiday Concert – Knoxville Civic Auditorium (December 19 – 21, multiple times) Join an eclectic collection of local musical groups as they host one of Knoxville’s most important holiday concerts of the year. Led by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, Knoxville Choral Society, Knoxville Symphony Youth Choir and GO! Contemporary Dance Works, join the holiday cheer with music in one of the biggest settings in the city.

Winter Farmers Market – Market Square (December 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Brace the cold for an hour or two to get some grocery shopping done while putting money in your friends’ and neighbors’ pockets. Nourish Knoxville makes an effort to have every vendor come from a hundred-mile radius of Knoxville, meaning that the food isn’t just fresh, it’s contributing to local soil and wallets. On top of general groceries, artisan crafts and maker products will also be available!

Chill Holiday Ride – Muse Knoxville (December 20, 4:45 – 8 p.m.) Try an ebike or bring your personal set of wheels to this ride through a winter wonderland. Chilhowee Park is set to be lit up with Christmas lights as riders can enjoy the views, socialize and get their exercise all in one tour de Knoxville. Some snacks and hot cider will be available at various stops along the trail of this free event!

Shaky Graves – Bijou Theater (December 21, 7:30 p.m.) Born of one of the country’s most eclectic and ruthless music scenes, Austin, Texas native Alejandro Rose-Garcia has made a successful career out of reimagining the traditions of his home state. A roots-ready, country adjacent act, Shaky Graves is a staple of indie circles that prioritize authentic songwriting and unapologetic showmanship.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.