During the week of December 8-12, 2025, a total of 1,612 documents were added to the Knox County property records. Trust deeds recording loans accounted for 390 transactions valued at $192.26 million. Nineteen loans exceeded $1 million, with the largest being a $55 million loan from BMO Bank, NA. The second and third-largest loans of the week were both funded by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee. One was $6 million, and the other was $5.52 million. The other high-value loans are outlined below:

We recorded 245 property sales on warranty deeds valued at $12.53 million. There were also 19 transfers with price tags of $1 million or more, six of which were commercial properties. The transfer of 5.75 acres on Ninth Avenue topped the list. Three Hughs Properties, LLC, sold the property at 1507 Ninth Avenue, on the corner of Mitchell Street, to KARM Properties, LLC for $6.9 million.

You may have seen the news about the approval for a new multi-family complex, Venture at Laster Farms on 18.5 acres at 11471 Outlet Drive. The property was sold by a private party to TN-KNX Holdings, LLC for $6.73 million.

First Utility District of Knox County purchased two tracts of land surrounding the Concord Road Greenway in West Knoxville. The properties include a 5.5-acre tract and a 5.7-acre tract on Clarity Pointe Way. ME Investments, LLC sold the land for $3.37 million.

The building leased to Salsarita’s and a dental office in Powell has a new owner as of last week. P & J Property Holding, LLC, sold the center at 570 E. Emory Road to Laxmi Powell Shopping Center, LLC for $2.6 million.

The Clinton Plaza area will soon see new construction. A 2.14-acre property and an adjoining parking lot at 819 Kermit Drive were sold last week. Scenic Wood, GP sold the property behind Joe Neubert Collision to Athena Investments, LLC for $1.3 million.

In the last commercial sale of the week, JandR Holdings, LLC purchased 10 rental homes scattered throughout East Knoxville. Nelson Development, LLC received $1.28 million for the sale.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through December 12, 2025:

Nick

Nick McBride is the Register of Deeds for Knox County.

