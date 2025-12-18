Felix Okpara and the pro scouts hit it lucky.

A crowd of NBA people came to Food City Center Tuesday evening to see two freshman talents. One didn’t play but they got a bonus, one of the better defensive performances of the young season by a veteran big man.

The Tennessee senior center behaved like a nifty guard. He was all over the floor, constantly switching into the path of Louisville shooters, clogging passing lanes and generally disrupting plays. Several times he effectively guarded a guard 30 feet from the goal. Of course he protected the rim. That’s what he does.

Okpara was an intriguing influence on the Cardinals three-point attack. He is only 6-11 and a fraction but he must have looked nine feet tall when he suddenly appeared on the perimeter.

Louisville averages 12.7 three-pointers, third most in the NCAA. It made 13 in a victory over Indiana. It hit 18 in demolishing Memphis.

Ryan Conwell is a 42-percent marksman from long range. Isaac McKneely hits 42.9. Adrian Wooley thought he might be one against the Volunteers. He wasn’t.

Louisville hit seven threes and missed 27. That and a few other things cost the Cardinals a lop-sided loss.

Rick Barnes does not scatter compliments like grass seed. His is careful not to spill any. His standards are high.

“We think Felix is the best overall defensive player in the country when he is locked in like that,” the coach said.

Barnes repeated “when he is locked in.”

“He gives us something that everybody would like to have. He is at his best when he is playing that way. He really impacts the game in so many different ways. I know people have to look for him.”

Barnes tied the Okpara performance to the visiting pros. That’s where I got the idea.

“I love him to death and I just know once he settles in to do that, I think if I were him, I would know that is my ticket to get where he wants to go because he can impact games. Everybody can use a guy like that. I don’t care what team you are.”

Offensive stats don’t tell the story of who he is. Felix is not really the guy who scored 20 against Rice. He might be now and then if not surrounded by gunners.

Against Louisville, he stuffed in three baskets, added another in close and missed one shot. He had only two rebounds but three blocks and three steals.

Because he most often shoots down at the goal, Okpara’s accuracy numbers are above 50 percent. He is not the worst free-throw shooter. He has made four of eight three-point attempts, a guaranteed line in scouting reports.

Barnes always wants more. He mentioned senior leadership, ownership, second year with the Volunteers, this-is-my-team attitude.

There is an awesome story behind this Felix Okpara story. Because he was tall, professional “handlers” persuaded his parents that he should leave Nigeria at age 14 and move to the United States to learn about basketball and money – enough for all concerned.

His family invested. Travel documents were obtained. Felix didn’t have a good grasp of what was developing. He was not driven by the dream of basketball fame but he liked the idea of the game helping the Okparas. He was willing to give it a try.

“I would describe it as blind faith.”

He landed in Chattanooga. Adam and Brittany Levitt were designated hosts. There was a Christian connection, a stay-at-home missionary spirit. He was going to be a student at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy.

The plan was working until the “handlers” wanted to move Felix to Atlanta.

“There is a real dark side,” Okpara has since explained. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really speak out about this. I don’t know why.”

The “handlers” were late. The Levitt family (three children) loved the young man and didn’t want him to go. Amid threats, home and abroad, they adopted Felix Okpara.

He played his way above Hamilton Heights. The Levitts and the coach helped him relocate to Link Academy, a boarding school just outside Branson, Missouri. Ohio State provided the next scholarship. Tennessee was next. It is closer to Chattanooga.

