If you have never heard The Early Morning String Dusters, don’t miss the opportunity to listen to these five men playing their own unique instruments, from banjo and mandolin to guitar, bass, and fiddle.

We were entertained by the ‘Dusters’ last Friday at the Bearden Rotary Club, where these musicians, who East Tennesseans have recognized as the area’s premier ‘Party’ bluegrass band for over 45 years, played familiar jingles long forgotten, theme music from old favorites, and more.

Here is a snippet of this fun group:

The jokes abounded from the group, who could be comedians as well as musicians.

This one filled the gap as the banjo was being tuned to a new song: “What is the definition of perfect pitch?” (When you throw a banjo in a dumpster, and it hits an accordion.)

Other witticisms just rolled in for entertainment. Here is a couple:

“I got some good dogs over at the Williams Sonoma where adoption takes place.” Asked: “What are their names?” Answered: “Timex and Rolex.” Asked: “What kind of dogs are those?”Answered: “Watch dogs!”

“I used to work over at the eyeglasses place in the mall., but they finally made me leave.” Asked: “Why?” Answered: “I got too close to the lens grinding machine and made a spectacle of myself.

Relying on comedy, parodies of classic tunes, and hard-driving, fast-paced picking, the Dusters have been a favorite for weddings, birthdays, dedications, and special family or company events. Find more on the Early Morning String Dusters by following them on Facebook.

The Rotary Club of Bearden meets every Friday, 12:15 p.m. for a luncheon meeting/program at Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike, 37919. All guests are welcome. Contact Joseph Pace with membership questions: here.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.