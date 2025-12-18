Pellissippi State Community College Criminal Justice professor Donna Trogdon has been tabbed as the Knoxville Police Department’s first-ever curriculum administrator, where she will support and enhance the department’s training programs.

As the curriculum administrator, Trogdon will work alongside the KPD Training Unit. In her role, she will be responsible for reviewing and refining lesson plans and course curricula for basic recruit training, yearly in-service training for current officers, and other professional development opportunities. Trogdon will also be responsible for evaluating training to ensure it aligns with departmental policies and procedures, best practices, and utilizes the most effective and impactful instructional methods.

“We are extremely fortunate to hire somebody of Donna’s caliber,” Chief Paul Noel said. “Her familiarity with our organization and community and the depth of her educational experience make her a perfect fit for this role. I am confident that Donna will help make our department better.”

Trogdon joins the KPD with over a decade of experience teaching at the college level. She has served as an associate criminal justice professor at Pellissippi State since 2019 and took over as the coordinator of PSCC’s criminal justice program in 2023. She has also previously served as an adjunct professor at Campbell University, Austin Peay State University, Nashville State Community College, and Miller Motte College, teaching a wide range of criminal justice and Homeland Security courses.

Before her time in higher education, she served as a senior intelligence instructor and special investigator.

“I am excited to start this new position and work alongside the professional training team at the Knoxville Police Department,” Trogdon said. “Their commitment to serving the Knoxville community is inspiring, and being part of the team that prepares future officers resonates with my passion for criminal justice, instructing, and course design. I am looking forward to contributing to the continued excellence of their training programs.”

Trogdon holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and Homeland Security from Austin Peay State University, a master’s in criminal justice from Tiffin University, and a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Walden University. She is also nearing the completion of her doctorate in public policy and administration from Walden.

Funding for the curriculum administrator position was included in Mayor Kincannon’s 2025-26 budget, and a national search to fill the position was launched in July.

“Chief Noel and I agree: Top-notch training, incorporating real-time best practices as they evolve, is critically important,” Kincannon said. “Funding and creating this new position is just our latest commitment to providing KPD with the best tools available. I’m delighted to welcome Donna to join the KPD team.”

“We are committed to constant improvement and providing the highest quality training possible for our officers and professional staff,” Chief Noel said. “We have exceptionally talented and dedicated in-house instructors. Bringing a lifelong educator on board will take us to the next level and help us achieve our vision of being a regional law enforcement training hub.”

Trogdon is expected to begin her role with KPD on January 5, 2026.

Information and quotes from Knoxville Police Department.

See previous KnoxTNToday article on Donna Trogdon.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.