With summer reading books getting dusted off and Labor Day just around the corner, it’s clear that summer is coming to a close. While this is no doubt heartbreaking for our students making the most of their break, it’s also an opportunity for event curators all over town to make the most of these next few weeks. From concerts to outdoor parties and historical walk-throughs right in our backyard, there’s a plethora of summer still to be had as the season winds down.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band – Tennessee Theater (July 24, 7:30 p.m.) There are country artists, there are folk artists, there are blues and gospel artists, and then there’s Lyle Lovett. Texas bred and beaming with a pure American soul, he’s captivated multiple generations of audiences with his acute sensibilities within the restrictions of genre, as well as his ability to defy it. This Thursday, he’s hosting an evening with his big band, a 14 piece dedicated to the heart of American music. Lovett is sure to bring a timeless performance, filled to the brim with genre-bending favorites.

History of Art in Knoxville with Jack Neely – Lilienthal Gallery (July 25, 6 p.m.) With a career’s worth of writing, reporting and chronicling the local goings on within Knoxville’s bustling and vibrant art scene, Jack Neely is condensing years worth of experience into a 90-minute lecture. Learn about some of Knoxville’s biggest names in the visual arts, and how they shaped the culture of the city and the region so many of us call home.

Party in the Park – McFee Park (July 25, 6 p.m.) The Farragut Parks and Recreation Department is saying so-long to summer at the splash pads this weekend! If you aren’t already inclined to get the kiddos to the park to burn some energy, they’ve enticed potential guests with food trucks, live music, games and more to bring the community together and get the most out of these final days soaking in the sun.

Tavern Notes – Maker Exchange (July 25, 7 p.m.) Kick off your weekend with a condensed sense of Knoxville arts and culture downtown at the Maker Exchange, where local vendors and artisans set up shop regularly to catch the eyes of the community. Enjoy a full menu of specials, rotating performers and more at this totally free event right in the heart of the city.

Market Square Farmers Market – Market Square (July 26, 9 a.m.) Stock the fridge with summer favorites with the help of the good folks at the Market Square Farmers Market. Everything here is grown within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, ranging from fruits and veggies to coffee and artisan crafts with everything in between. The Market is still every Saturday in the square until November.

Boom Bash – Grace Baptist Church (July 26, 5 p.m.) Grace Baptist’s annual celebration is back and “bigger than ever.” This sprawling scene will have all the usual hits of a community get-together, with free food and fireworks, adding a car show and family fun zone to the mix. Ensuring that every age group will have something to keep them entertained, they’ll also be giving away free backpacks with school supplies inside for the first 1,000 children in need who attend.

Open House in Underground Knoxville – 123 S. Gay St (June 27, 1 p.m.) When Gay Street was erected in 1919, what’s now known as Underground Knoxville was pushed out of the limelight of downtown. Over 100 years later, historians are still unearthing its many aspects, opening its doors for a wholesale tour of the facility this Sunday afternoon. Come have a sip and see the merchandise with authors present to breathe life into some of Scruffy City’s former glory.

Silversun Pickups – Mill & Mine (July 27, 8 p.m.) On the back of their sixth full-length record, “Physical Thrills,” alt-rock outfit is touring across North America to bring forth their new sound for an old audience. Touring on a record made at the height of the pandemic, there’s something communal and beautiful about woes of isolation now being sung by thousands in unison. If you’re an indie junkie, or just on the prowl for a good Sunday show, the Mill & Mine is the place to be this Sunday.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

