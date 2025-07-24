Allison Comer, executive director of The Muse, has announced the 2025-26 board of directors, saying: “Their expertise and commitment will help guide our mission as we continue to spark curiosity, ignite creativity and expand access to STEAM education for all children.”

Darris Upton, board chair

John L. Billings, board chair-elect

Gayatri Mahadevan, treasurer

Lauren Longmire, secretary

Denise Dean

Ryan Dobbs

Shannon Jackson

Todd Winkler

Michell Clayton

Rhonda Smithson

Courtney Durrett

Stella Bridgeman

Dr. Angelique Adams

Kristy Altman

Jimm Allen

Seema Singh

Merit Construction Inc. reports work is moving steadily at City Summit, the five-story, 89-unit residential development downtown. “Since the demolition of the former Carpenter’s Union Building, crews have made significant headway. Framing is nearing completion, exterior sheathing is in full swing and site activity is ramping up as we push toward our next milestones.” The $25 million project fronts on Vine Avenue, with Summit Towers senior housing to the west and Church of the Immaculate Conception to the east. The city of Knoxville kicked in a PILOT property tax break to help owners include nine units as “affordable housing.”

Doug Lawyer CEcD worked for years at the Knoxville Chamber, toiling in business recruitment. Now he’s at The Christman Company where he “recently had the honor to cook burgers and hot dogs for a hungry Tennessee Region team that is wrapping up the construction of a new outpatient surgical center in west Knoxville for TOA.”

Cathy Olsen PMP, GISP has clocked out as operations director for Knox County Engineering and Public Works after 10 years to help her husband, Will Kaiser, grow Summit Painting and Remodeling LLC. On his website, Kaiser said he grew up in Knoxville but moved to Breckenridge, Colorado, in 1998. In 12 years there, he learned remodeling and painting and, in 2002, started his own business. Now the company is rebranding as Summit Kitchens and Baths. Learn more here.

Haley Reiss CNP has returned to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee as director of wish granting. The announcement came from Garrett Wagley, president and CEO, who said: “In her nearly five years with Make-A-Wish (at three chapters), she’s proven herself as one of the most prolific wish-granters in the enterprise. Here’s to her helping us grant lots more magical wishes for East Tennessee children battling critical illnesses.”

Patrick McGlothin has joined NewEdge Wealth LLC as a managing director in Knoxville, Tennessee. NewEdge has added nearly a dozen wealth managers in the past year. In 2004, McGlothin joined what became The McGlothin Group at Morgan Stanley. Over the past two decades, he and his team built it into a successful nationwide practice, leveraging his expertise as an Alternative Investments Director. He began his career in financial services with Smith Barney, which was acquired by Morgan Stanley.

The Tombras School of Advertising & Public Relations at UT has promoted two. As of August 1, 2025, Dr. Moonhee Cho is promoted to rank of full professor and Dr. Minjie Li is promoted to associate professor with tenure.

Quotes and Notes

Cicely Simpson says: Companies don’t fail because leaders are weak. They fail because leaders pretend to be strong. … Your “weakest” leader isn’t the one asking for help. It’s the one who never does.” More here.

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) is all in for Ken Paxton (now the Texas attorney general) to be the next U.S. senator. Problem 1 is the seat is already filled by Sen. John Cornyn; and Problem 2 is that Paxton’s wife just filed for divorce on “Biblical grounds.” Nehls said: “If a … not-so-friendly divorce … disqualifies a person to be a member of Congress, I don’t think we could establish a quorum up here.”