Many of you Fountain Citians may remember my mom, Bobbie Mabry, who is currently living in retirement in Nashville at The Villages at Bellevue. She loves her accommodations and my sister Michelle and nephews Eli and Andrew live nearby and can visit often. Bobbie is still spry and her health and memory are quite good for 92 years of age. She just doesn’t miss much.

When we talked on Friday morning last week, she asked me what would happen if I got caught out in a flash flood while hiking. She correctly noted that there’s been an unusual number of recent watery catastrophes, including our very own Hurricane Helene. My “comforting” response was that I’d amble as fast as possible to higher ground, kinda like we used to do as kids when flash floods hit the Little River just below the Townsend Wye, and we had to scramble to safety up on Highway 73.

Badger had a sneaking suspicion that my mom’s unusual query probably stemmed from reading my article here last week about our crew tracking Dr. Elisha Mitchell’s ill-fated route in the Black Mountains down Mitchell Creek in a thunderstorm. Like I said, not much gets past her, and I promised as always to be careful in adverse weather conditions. It didn’t take long for her inquiry to become a reality test.

“Being careful” in summer weather while hiking in the High Country of North Carolina isn’t as straightforward and simple as it might seem. After taking my artwork to my friends Mark and Kristi Maier for auction at this weekend’s Dinner in the Gap benefit for a local Boone charity, Badger spied a hint of blue in otherwise gray skies and seized the opportunity to check out the mile high Rosebay Rhododendron on the main Grandfather Mountain Trail. This trail starts across from Hugh Morton’s famous Mile High Bridge and reaches an elevation of 5,500 feet where Badger intended to go. Before beginning the hike, Ranger David cautioned me to stay aware as the weather was unpredictable that day and to “be back by 6 when the trail closes.”

Well, his advice was prescient. About a half mile from the trailhead, lightning began to flash and the rumble of thunder made the storm’s ominous presence known. The skies then opened and the rain began to pour down in proverbial buckets.

Badger doesn’t mind getting wet while out on the trail, but at that elevation with intermittent openness on the exposed portions of the mountaintop, photography of the Rosebays soon became of secondary importance to finding shelter. Fortunately, I turned around and headed back to a Rockhouse about 3/10-mile from the trailhead. I availed myself of the rock overhang and waited out the deluge.

When I finally exited just before the trail closed at 6, Ranger David said that “we were soon coming to get the last hiker – you!” Badger doesn’t like the notion of someone having to come rescue him, especially on one of his favorite mountains like Grandfather.

The rains soon began again as Badger exited the upper parking area by vehicle. On the way down, it was evident that significant flooding had occurred on the mountain, and quickly. Down on the Blue Ridge Parkway, small streams had become raging torrents in the runoff.

Since I was already soaked, and the rain had finally let up, photographing more flowers became once again what proved to be a dubious goal. While on the Tanawha Trail overlooking the famous Linn Cove Viaduct, another episode of torrential rain befell the Badger. This time I took a few soggy photos and as swiftly as possible made my way back to my vehicle, thinking that my mom would kill me if I died out there. There are others like Kitty who might not be too thrilled about such a development either.

Wet as a dishrag, I finally found semi-dry clothes and made my way back to Asheville after finally photographing the newly formed waterfalls.

Is there a moral to this story? Badgers are known for fearlessness and this one does cherish photo opportunities amid extreme conditions. In fact, it’s one of my calling cards. Nevertheless, the realization that it’s wise to know your limits tends to mitigate against abject foolishness and possible personal harm. I’m sure Bobbie Mabry would certainly agree.

