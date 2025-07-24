Known to prevent or alleviate a cold, echinacea is also a showy flower. It was working overtime two weeks ago when painting in the heat at Seven Islands State Birding Park. Plein Air painting is a unique challenge, working in weather extremes and difficult lighting situations. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it does not. This was painted on a hot day and the echinacea was exceptional.

Seven Islands State Birding Park is a natural gem in east Knox County. Treat yourself to a big dose of beauty and plenty of reasons to visit.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

