See a world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale draft horse at one of two locations a little over two-hour drive from Knoxville this week.

Clydesdales are a breed of draft horse known for their impressive size and strength. Originating in Scotland, they were initially bred for farm work, often pulling heavy loads. Since then, because of their gentle temperament, Clydesdales have been found to make excellent companions and are famous for their role in promoting Anheuser-Busch, often seen pulling iconic beer wagons in parades.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at Piney Flats Food City located at 6681 Bristol Hwy, Piney Flats, Tennessee, or on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at Gray Food City located at 125 Judge Gresham Road, Gray, Tennessee.

The Clydesdale combination of strength, grace and striking appearance continues to capture the hearts of many. Come see!

