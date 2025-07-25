Knoxville-based Solar Alliance Southeast has once again earned a spot in a national listing of top solar contractors. 2024 was the largest single year of new capacity added to the grid by any energy technology in over two decades. Solar Alliance Southeast is one of the companies that contributed to the milestone installation year and is recognized as a 2025 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World.

The Top Solar Contractors List is compiled annually by industry magazine Solar Power World to recognize the work of solar installers to decarbonize the grid and support local energy. Solar Alliance Southeast is ranked fourth for volume of installations in the state of Tennessee and 13th in Kentucky.

“At a time when the federal government is doing everything it can to cut solar power down, the gigawatts put up by our 2025 Top Solar Contractors emphasize just how crucial it is to our nation’s energy mix,” said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. “From the smallest residential projects to the largest utility-scale solar farms, these installations are keeping the lights on and keeping power affordable. We’re thrilled to recognize another outstanding class of Top Solar Contractors, and look forward to persevering through legislative hurdles to celebrate our 15-year edition next year.”

Nearly 50 GW of new solar capacity was installed across the country in 2024, with solar and storage accounting for 84% of all new electric generating capacity added to the grid.

“We serve businesses looking to reduce operating costs and improve their bottom line,” said Jon Hamilton, Solar Alliance U.S. general manager. “They see solar as an important part of their business solution at a time when low-cost power is more critical than ever.”

Solar Power World is a leading resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, and can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.