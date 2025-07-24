Wallace Real Estate is wrapping up its month-long partnership with Knoxville Habitat for Humanity with another chance to donate gently used items for a good cause.

This Friday and Saturday, July 25–26, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., the Wallace North Office, 3009 Tazewell Pike, will host the final ReStore Pop-Up Donation Station, making it easy and convenient for you to give back.

This event is part of a July series aimed at collecting gently used home goods and building materials to be resold at the Habitat ReStore. Proceeds from those sales help fund Habitat’s homebuilding efforts for local individuals and families in need.

ReStore staff will be on-site to assist with unloading and provide donation receipts.

What Can You Bring?

Furniture, home décor, appliances, lighting, tools, cabinets, building materials and more are all welcome. For a full list of acceptable items, visit knoxvillehabitatforhumanity.com/restore or call 865-690-4214.

Wallace Real Estate has already held two successful Pop-Ups in the previous weeks, at its Farragut and West office locations. Both of these helped the Habitat ReStore collect items to help support their mission.

Let’s Finish Strong

Whether you’re moving, remodeling or just clearing space, your donation can help make homeownership possible for a local family. Don’t miss this opportunity to build a stronger community, one donation at a time!

