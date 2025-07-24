HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: UN Court addresses climate change/ Russia-Ukraine in peace talks/ Sunken Revolutionary War frigate resurfaces. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

Recent national events: Kohberger sentenced to life without parole/ More tropical storms for Florida. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress: At work with eight committee meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to:: any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up-to-date on the TN/NC park basic information, visitor centers, park closures and alerts, parking tags, camping, hiking and general visit planning, all here.

Local headlines

Final Summer Day: Safety City 2025 Summer Hours, 165 S Concord St, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. / 5-8 p.m.

Today is garden work day at Racheff Gardens and Arboretum, 9 a.m.- noon, located at 1943 Tennessee Ave. Volunteers will work with master gardeners and garden club members in the garden of this historic home, which is a project of KCMG. Tasks include removing invasive plants, pruning and sprucing up this public garden.

Tomorrow, Friday, is Volunteer Workday at Seven Islands State Birding Park: 10 a.m. Volunteers will be on land, helping to collect household debris and waste from an old landfill while state park rangers lower the collected trash on a slack line off a bluff into boats waiting on the French Broad River below. Register online.

Weather: According to the National Weather Service, today is again sunny and hot with high of 95 and a low of 74. Friday will be a repeat with a slight chance of showers.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

