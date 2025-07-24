During the week ending July 18, 2025, a total of 1,329 documents were recorded. This included 322 trust deeds, or loans, with a combined value of $104.92 million. Nine were loans valued at over $1 million, with the largest funded by First Horizon Bank for $2.82 million. The other high value loans are below:

Property sales are still going strong in Knox County. So far this year, we have recorded 6,226 warranty deeds. Last week’s 237 transfers totaled $101.01 million. This included 11 with price tags exceeding $1 million, but only two were commercial transactions. A private party sold 5610 Middlebrook Pike, next to Agri-Feed Pet Supply, to Cokeco I LLC for $1.47 million.

The second high-value sale is across from the City Public Safety Complex on Woodland Avenue in North Knoxville. Alliance Dental Services sold the building at 900 E. Woodland Avenue to Health Wealth Fund One Series I LLC, for $1.68 million.

The year-to-date sales comparison chart has been updated through Friday:

We receive numerous questions regarding the growing threat of property fraud. Knox County offers a FREE Property Fraud Alert program to protect yourself. Go to https://alertme.knoxrod.org to enroll. If documents are recorded in the names you’ve listed, you will receive an email informing you, giving you a chance to act quickly if necessary.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

