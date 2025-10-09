The sights of fall can be seen peeking around parks and greenland all across Knoxville, as the smell of revenge begins to permeate Neyland Stadium this week in preparation for their faceoff against the Razorbacks. While the boys in orange get ready for a big week of their own, those surrounding them are hard at work on their own projects at Knoxville’s venues for the arts showcase another week of top tier talent either new or native just a few blocks away.

Zach Top – Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center (October 9, 8 p.m.) Zach Top’s talent should come as no surprise. His early years were spent picking in bluegrass groups in Washington, only going to amplify his high energy stage presence with high level musicality. What’s intriguing, however, is his taste. With only three albums to his name, he’s successfully cultivated a subgenre of country music that’s practically revived its most energetic time period. Steeped in 90’s boot-scootin’ and backed up by world-class talent, Zach Top is steadily on the rise and showing no signs of pulling off the gas.

Dan Soder – Bijou Theater (October 9, 7 p.m.) With a resume that spans the stage to the screen, through multiple comedy specials, radio shows and television productions. His goofy, dry sense of humor has tickled millions of ribs and now his tour is extending those laughs to Rocky Top. In his “The Golden Retriever” tour, raunchy and reality collide with Soder’s big personality filling one of East Tennessee’s most prolific venues.

Poetry Talk – Knox County Public Library Halls Branch (October 10, 1:30 p.m.) For budding and aspiring poets and writers, or even just those who are curious about the art form, come join a casual afternoon of expression and creativity through the Knox County Library system! Led by Knoxville’s poet laureate Linda Parsons, you’ll learn about the expression of fall feelings through prompts and exercises and sharing samples. No experience necessary, and totally free of charge!

Show Your Love Fashion Show – Regas Square (October 10, 6 p.m.) The Met Gala is East Tennessee? This event is fairly close. Benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley and presented by Marc Nelson, this James Bond style fashion show invites you to put on your best black suit and sip on a martini, shaken, of course. Cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and even a complimentary valet in true secret agent style will all be available.

Maker Market & Fall Porch Sale – Appalachian Arts Craft Center (October 11, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) In the heart of Clinton, come stop and shop outside with the local makers at the Appalachian Arts Craft Center through your Saturday morning or mid-afternoon.Discounted handmade items of all varieties will be available including pottery, woodworking stitched items and soaps for you to shop and support local.

Appalachian HorrorFest – Holiday Inn Knoxville West Cedar Bluff Road (October 11, 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.) Now boasting two years in action, 2025 promises to be Appalachian HorrorFests biggest, and hopefully spookiest season yet. Throughout the 7,000 square foot venue, you’ll have the opportunity to dive into live music, scary stories and vendors in this one stop shop for pre-halloween activities. The evening will see tales of fright told under the candlelight, as a final sendoff to a fun-filled day. But don’t let your fear of ghosts get in the way of a good time, this event is family-friendly!

Polish Classics – Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus (October 11, 5:30 – 6:45) Under the guidance of Artistic Director Brian Salesky, the Amadaeus Concert Ensemble is continuing on its series of shows with renditions of tunes that cultivate a heritage and history easily complimented by its opulent venue of performance. Hear performances from violinists, see dazzling dancers and even get a peek at HALKA, frequently dubbed the “Polish national opera.”

Second Sunday Art Activity – Knoxville Museum of Art (October 12, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.) A good Sunday refresher can often be found in between strokes of a paintbrush. Thankfully the Knoxville Museum of Art is providing the supplies. Come join a certified art teacher on the second Sunday each month for a totally interactive art activity to help newbies and pros alike hone their skills. This event is completely free and open to the public!

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.