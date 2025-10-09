The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville announces a call for proposals for 2026-2027 exhibitions at the Emporium Center at 100 S. Gay Street. Single artists or groups of artists residing within 250 miles of Knoxville are invited to submit proposals for monthly exhibitions scheduled to take place from July 2026 to June 2027. The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Located on the corner of Gay Street & Jackson Avenue in downtown Knoxville, admission is free, visits are self-guided, and exhibitions are generally appropriate for all ages.

The Alliance invites proposals from artists, designers, illustrators, and other creative makers for exhibitions in the Emporium’s large downstairs gallery, which has undergone significant renovations recently. While there is no fee to submit a proposal, exhibition fees do apply. In the interest of inclusion, the Arts & Culture Alliance is committed to making all its opportunities accessible and affordable. Financial assistance toward the cost of exhibition fees and expenses may be available.

Proposals will be juried by an anonymous panel of volunteers with a broad range of expertise in visual art. Exhibitions will consist of a balanced mix of solo and group thematic projects.

The Alliance is open to all genres and media, embracing the wide scope of visual arts, including painting, watercolor, pastel, drawing, sculpture in any medium, jewelry, collage, printmaking, photography, and digital media. All art must be original and created by the artist. Artwork may represent any subject matter but should be generally appropriate for all ages. Accepted work should be ready to hang in a professional manner. The Alliance is unable to provide audiovisual equipment. Artwork created in whole or in part using any artificial intelligence system is not eligible.

Artists can find more information, including a helpful document of application tips and the online application form, at https://www.knoxalliance.com/proposals.

For more information, contact Suzanne Cada at 865-523-7543 or sc@knoxalliance.com.

