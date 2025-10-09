The American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) and the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society are partnering to launch a new Citizen Science Birding Program, connecting community members with hands-on science, local biodiversity, and ongoing conservation efforts. The program kicks off with a free guided bird walk at the UT Arboretum on Wednesday, October 15, 8:00 a.m. at the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue, Oak Ridge. The event is free, but limited to 15 participants, so please register to reserve your space at utarboretumsociety.org/programs.

The October 15th guided bird walk is the inaugural event in a family-friendly Citizen Science Birding Program. This is planned to be a monthly event, with the October walk to be led by AMSE educator Corky Witt. Each month, a birding expert will lead the walk.

“Bird watching is now North America’s second most popular outdoor activity (second only to gardening),” said AMSE educator Corky Witt. “There must be something to it—so come out with us and find out why!”

Additional details for the guided bird walk:

Participants will receive step-by-step support for entering sightings on the eBird/iNaturalist apps to ensure their observations are accurately recorded. AMSE staff and volunteers will assist participants in setting up accounts and submitting high-quality observations.

Short training on ID basics, binocular use, and photo/audio documentation will also be provided. Limited loaner binoculars will be available during walks on a first-come, first-served basis.

The arboretum trails have gravel and exposed tree roots. Please contact Courtney Beard (cbeard@amse.org) ahead of time to discuss accessibility needs.

Call for Donations

AMSE is seeking donations of new or gently used binoculars to expand access for youth and first-time participants. To donate equipment or sponsor a walk, contact the museum at cbeard@amse.org .

AMSE engages curious minds of all ages with interactive exhibits, tours, and programs exploring energy, innovation, and the region’s scientific heritage. Located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, AMSE inspires lifelong learning and community connection through STEM. Learn more at amse.org.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout the state of Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research, and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025. To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to website here.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

