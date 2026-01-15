It’s been a bipolar winter thus far in Knoxville, but the same can’t be said for its artisan activities and their patrons. As temperatures have fluctuated to extreme degrees, the downtown scene is steady and remaining stagnant, still providing its new and continued programming whether its guests are bundled up or shedding layers on their way to the venue. The warmth of the arts is still felt year-round in Scruffy City.

Book Fair – Hi-Wire Brewing Co. (January 13 – 20, multiple times) Journey into the chilly winter weather just to find a few reasons to stay under the covers once you’ve made it back home. The used book fair is a week-long benefit program with proceeds from purchased books going to Friends of the Knox County Public Library, offering a discounted selection of literature tasked with preserving that thirst for knowledge in our public institutions.

Dan Tyminski – Bijou Theater (January 15, 7:30 p.m.) You might hear Dan Tyminski’s voice and feel like you recognize it from somewhere-a notion that you’d be correct about in a few famous instances. He famously harmonized on the mixes in the Coen Brother’s “Man of Constant Sorrow” cover for O Brother, Where Art Thou?, as well as performing some backing arrangements for the late EDM star Avicii. This weekend, he’s bringing his eternal voice to Knoxville’s most historic stage, in a concert presented by WDVX as history and harmony collide in beautiful fashion.

Gluzman Plays Brahms – Tennessee Theater (January 15 & 16, 7:30 p.m.) Accompanied by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, world-renowned Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman is making his debut in Knoxville. Paired with conductor Niloufar Nourbakhsh, the two are bringing an eclectic and ethereal blend of styles to a robust repertoire that brings unity through expression.

Free Film Screening – St. James Episcopal Church (January 15, 8 p.m.) Presented by Chroma Knoxville, the free film screening series makes its return as St. James plans to screen Paul Schrader’s late-career crown jewel, First Reformed. Join Reverend Toller (Ethan Hawke) as he attempts to console a grieving family, approach the climate crisis, and continuously examine his relationship with the church as a man at a crossroads in his faith.

Stained Glass Workshop – Kern’s Food Hall (January 16, 6 p.m.) Bring a handmade, self-crafted piece of decor home with you from Kern’s in this workshop for total beginners, and no experience required. The two hour session will help you learn how to craft your own stained glass creations, combining multiple color schemes to create something totally unique to you. Participants should wear close-toed shoes, avoid loose clothes, and be comfortable handling hot irons and other instruments.

Rascal Flatts – Food City Center (January 16, 7 p.m.) It’s hard to believe that Rascal Flatts has been in the repertoire of country music for a quarter of a century, but what’s not hard to justify is the longevity that they’ve maintained in the modern era. Throughout trends and changes, they’ve remained relatively unfazed, meaning that their “Life Is A Highway” tour is as much of a legacy act’s second wind as it is a continuation of a cutting-edge career. Coming out of a recent hiatus, their sound is still as fresh as ever.

Winter Farmer’s Market – Market Square (January 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Brace the cold for an hour or two to get some grocery shopping done while putting money in your friends’ and neighbors’ pockets. Nourish Knoxville makes an effort to have every vendor come from a hundred-mile radius of Knoxville, meaning that the food isn’t just fresh, it’s contributing to local soil and wallets. On top of general groceries, artisan crafts and maker products will also be available!

Ice & Fire – Ancient Lore Village (January 17, 6 p.m.) Warm up with a stiff drink or peruse the newly premiered galleries of the Ancient Lore Village at this totally unique tasting experience. Experts in the craft will guide you through a high-quality bourbon tasting, with finger foods to complement and counteract some of the more fiery spirits, cooling them off with a chilly snack. Afterwards, hang out in the Yeti Cave for a glass and a cigar!

The Weekend Scene is a Thursday feature by Adam Delahoussaye. If you have a weekend event to feature, send to delahoussaye1267@gmail.com.

