During the week of January 5-9, 2026, a total of 1,088 documents were recorded. Loans recorded on trust deeds accounted for 274 instruments valued at $127.66 million. Regions Bank backed the largest loan of $20.89 million. The second-highest amount borrowed was $17.75 million, funded by Community Trust Bank. The other three loans over $1 million are below:

The beginning of the year is usually a slower time for the real estate business, and this year is no different. Property transfers presented as warranty deeds made up 167 transactions valued at $78.49 million. Six were priced over $1 million; two of those were commercial properties.

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel at Cedar Bluff was the most expensive property transfer of the week. HIT Portfolio Owner, LLC, sold the building at 216 Langley Place to Maharj Krupa, LLC for $6.97 million.

The other commercial property sold is 40.66 undeveloped acres bordered by Everett and Yarnell Roads in the Hardin Valley area. DCB Capital, LLC, sold the acreage to TDK Land, LLC for $2.7 million.

Our year-to-date comparison chart is updated through 1/09/2026:

Nick McBride is the Register of Deeds for Knox County.

