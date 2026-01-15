Meet three new faculty members who joined the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, on January 1, 2026, in department head roles:

Professor Mark Hubbe – Department of Anthropology. He comes to UT from Ohio State University, where he has served on faculty since 2012. He has also served as an adjunct professor at UT since 2019.

“We are excited to welcome distinguished scholar Mark Hubbe to lead the anthropology department,” said Gina Owens, interim divisional dean for social sciences. “His well-regarded research in skeletal biology has made him a prominent biological anthropologist. He joins the college at a time when anthropology is strong and growing, thanks in no small part to the dedicated stewardship of outgoing Department Head Barbara Heath.”

Hubbe has long-standing relationships with UT Knoxville researchers that position him well to transition into both departmental leadership and the UT scholarly community.

“Ever since I started collaborating with colleagues at UT in 2019, I’ve been impressed by the department’s research excellence and strong academic values,” said Hubbe. “I’m truly excited to join the department and contribute to its continued growth and reputation as one of the nation’s strongest anthropology departments.”

Professor Avery Kolers – Department of Philosophy, coming to UT from the University of Louisville, where he has served on the faculty since 2000 and as philosophy chair since 2020.

“Philosophy will be in tremendous hands when Avery Kolers steps in as their next department head in January,” said divisional dean for arts and humanities Beauvais Lyons. “Bringing expertise in social and political philosophy and as co-editor-in-chief of the Journal of Applied Philosophy, he is especially well positioned to help us integrate scholarship in both ethics and epistemology in areas that include health access and the environment.”

Kolers has largely researched issues surrounding territorial rights and solidarity and recently has researched the philosophy of sports and games to better understand ethical behavior as an embodied skill, to articulate the kinds of sociability made possible by games, and the prospects for incorporating this sociability into everyday life, including polarized politics. In addition to editing the Journal of Applied Philosophy, he serves on the editorial board of Political Philosophy.

“UT philosophers have a long track record of producing some of the most innovative and important research in the field,” said Kolers. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to join this group and work with the outstanding students, staff and faculty.”

Professor Kevin Shaughnessy – Department of Chemistry. He comes to UT from the University of Alabama, where he was the director of undergraduate studies in chemistry and served as department head there from 2009-19.

“Shaughnessy’s previous experience as department head at the University of Alabama will be invaluable during this critical moment in the history of the Department of Chemistry as we prepare for the new chemistry building,” said divisional dean for natural sciences and math Kate Jones. “He will also bring a strong research background and deep knowledge of curricular matters from his position as director of undergraduate studies.”

Shaughnessy’s research on the development of catalytic methodologies, and mechanistic studies of these systems, and his leadership background will help the department contribute to UT’s next-level initiative in enhancing unparalleled student experiences and pursuing high-impact research.

“I am honored to join UT as head of the Department of Chemistry,” said Shaughnessy. “With the construction of our new state-of-the-art chemistry building, we have a unique opportunity to elevate research, foster innovation and enhance the student experience. I am excited to lead the department into this new chapter of growth and discovery.”

Town of Farragut hires two leaders

The town of Farragut has hired a new finance director and town recorder.

Tessa Cortes is the town’s finance director, overseeing all aspects of Farragut’s financial operations, including cash and banking management, payment processing, financial reporting, budget development and business licenses. Cortes joins the city from Maryville College where she has spent nine years in various financial roles, including as assistant controller, accounting controller and director of financial reporting. Prior to that, she spent nearly 10 years as a staff accountant at Knoxville-based Brown, Jake and McDaniel. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Carson-Newman University and is a certified public accountant.

Crissy Fletcher is the new town recorder, responsible for distribution of beer permits, public records requests and records management. Fletcher previously retired after spending more than 17 years as the city clerk for Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and a further 10 years as the city’s assistant city clerk. She holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Austin Peay State University. She is both a certified municipal clerk and a master municipal clerk in the state of Kentucky and through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

In Memoriam

We continue to identify community leaders who have passed away.

Randy Tyree, 85, former Knoxville mayor, will be memorialized Saturday, January 17, at 10 a.m. at the Sunsphere. The service will take place on the 6th floor with seating for family and guests. If needed, an overflow viewing area will be made available. The service will also be streamed via the Sunsphere Facebook page for those who cannot attend. More information can be found at visitknoxville.com/sunsphere, along with a link to indicate your interest in attending. Following the ceremony, the Sunsphere will be open to the public with free admission in celebration of Randy’s contributions to the city of Knoxville and the region. His full obituary is here.

Gene Shahan, 90, of Pigeon Forge, passed away January 9, 2026. He was the owner and operator of Valley Motors in Pigeon Forge. Online condolences may be made at atchleyfuneralhome.com/. The full obituary is here.

