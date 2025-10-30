All Hallows Eve is finally upon us! That sacred evening of spooks and ghouls provides an extra jolt of energy for the young ones before bed, and a spine-tingling sense of adrenaline for older thrill seekers. What skeletons lurk in the closets around Rocky Top, looking to pop out this year? As always, you can indulge in activities for all age ranges and brain types, with a little more sweet-tooth satisfaction this go around.

The Birds – Theater Knoxville Downtown (October 30 – November 2, multiple showtimes) Between the wooden boards of a creaky old cabin, paranoia lingers for its inhabitants, Nat and Diane. Two relative strangers to each other are thrust into fateful situations when an apocalyptic swath of aerial predators begins to reign over them. Based on the short story by Daphne du Maurier and the film by Alfred Hitchcock, “The Birds” is coming to the stage multiple times this weekend for a show full of fear and friction.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics – Jackson Terminal (October 30, 8:45 – 10 p.m.) Immerse yourself in the hits of Halloween, covered in ways both reverent and reviving of old favorites. This event hits all five senses, creating an environment that feels hallowed and entertaining for all ages. The setlist is packed with everything from Shostakovich all the way to the theme of the Duffer Brothers worldwide phenomenon, “Stranger Things.” The age requirement for this event is 8 and up, though an adult must accompany children under 16.

Knoxville Halloweekend Kickoff – Printshop Beer Co. (October 30, 10 p.m.) Stroll over to Printshop for a late-night pint and a jaunty performance to kick off a party-filled weekend. This kickoff event is described as a “live drag experience,” highlighting the diversity and unique interpretations the holiday has received in recent years. Tickets for this event are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Howl-O-Woof Costume Contest – McFee Park (October 30, 5:30 p.m.) Take your canine for a trial run in their Friday getup with this pet-centered, human-friendly Halloween celebration! Pups can strut around in their costumes, play with friends, and get plenty of treats from vendors and community members alike. While registration is required for the costume contest, all other amenities are open to the public.

The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show – Hilton Knoxville Hotel (October 31, 6 – 9 p.m.) This is the largest comedy and mystery dinner show in North America, and now it’s coming to the Tennessee hills to see what lurks around the corner of the valley. In between courses, you’ll help hilarious investigators solve their most puzzling murder to date, with the possibility that the real killer is chewing on his roast chicken just a table over from you! Dinner and the show are both included with the price of admission.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Tennessee Theater (October 31, 11 p.m.) Head over to the Tennessee Theater for their annual showing of this 1975 cult classic on the big screen. Like any “Rocky Horror” show, participants are urged to dress up and bring props to be active participants in the fun alongside Janet and Brad. While props are encouraged, be sure to check the list of prohibited items by clicking the link above and going to the Tennessee Theater’s website.

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl – Skybox Sports Bar and Grill (October 31 – November 1) This multi-day, multi-stop extravaganza is the perfect place to show off that costume you’ve been waiting to unveil all year. This event starts Friday evening and rolls into Saturday, complete with drink vouchers and specials as well as an exclusive after party to keep the haunts rolling into the wee hours of the morning. Check-in will be required between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, with a custom signifier given to participants to let bar owners and bartenders know who you’re with!

The Psychology of Cults – Bijou Theater (November 2, 7:30 p.m.) A bit of a change of pace from the Bijou’s typical talent, this bookend to a spooky weekend will still send shivers down the stiffest of spines. Joined by host and “cult interventionist” Ashlen Hilliard, you’ll learn about the makings of our most famous cult groups and even a few you’ve never heard of. Discover how pervasive these groups can be, ranging from personal testimony to intelligent discussion surrounding the topic. Due to its intense subject matter, this event is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

