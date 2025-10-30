Most of us love an eagle, but we may not appreciate vultures as much. Often, you see a bird of prey at a distance or only get a fleeting glimpse, but now that the leaves are off the trees, you’ll see them more often. Wouldn’t you like to know what kind of bird you are seeing?

Join Michelle Campanis, education coordinator with the UT Arboretum, and naturalist/ author Stephen Lyn Bales for the First Thursday Supper Club via Zoom on November 6, 2025, 7 p.m. EST. In this program, you’ll learn some quick tips on identifying local hawks, falcons, vultures, owls, and eagles, and why vultures are an underappreciated bird!

The class is free, but you will need to register to receive the Zoom link and recording to watch at your own convenience. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org under Programs.

The American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) is our new co-sponsor for our First Thursday Nature Supper Club. AMSE and UTAS are co-sponsoring a new Citizen Science Birding Program, which will include monthly guided birding walks at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge and other opportunities to get involved with Citizen Science.

