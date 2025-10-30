During the week of October 20-24, 2025, a total of 1,294 documents were added to the Knox County property records. New loans recorded on trust deeds accounted for 335 transactions valued at $163.36 million. Nine of those exceeded $1 million. First Bank and Trust Company funded the largest loan of $32.64 million. Walker and Dunlop LLC backed the second-largest amount, $29.25 million. The other high-value mortgages are outlined below:

Warranty deeds representing property sales accounted for 204 of the documents, valued at $138.5 million. Thirteen of the property transfers were over $1 million. The largest transfer was the sale of the Retreat West Hills apartments on Lakebrook Blvd. at Middlebrook Pike. Knoxville 2025 One Partners LLC bought the apartment complex from 3399 Lakebrook LLC for $39 million.

There were four other commercial properties valued at over $1 million, including storage units on Asheville Highway. Knox Spring Storage TN LLC purchased the property in 2023. Last week they sold the storage buildings at 6626 Asheville Highway to PS Southeast One LLC for $9 million.

D.R. Horton Inc. is expanding two of its neighborhoods in Knox County. In the Reserve at Three Ridges neighborhood on Millertown Pike, Homestead Land Holdings LLC, sold 28 additional lots to D.R. Horton. That transfer was priced at $1.91 million. The other neighborhood is Isabel Estates, located on Brackett Road off East Emory Road. Eagle Bend Development LLC sold 24 lots to D.R. Horton for $1.63 million.

Interfaith Health Clinic Inc., sold three parcels located at the corner of North Broadway and Gill. These properties included two clinic buildings and another leased to a pizza company. The D’Andrea Group LLC purchased the properties — located at 315 Gill and 900 and 904 N. Broadway — for a total of $1.5 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated as of 10/24/2025:

Nick McBride is the Register of Deeds for Knox County.

