Victoria Niederhauser retires from UT College of Nursing

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has announced the retirement of Victoria Niederhauser, Dean of the College of Nursing, at the end of this academic year after 15 years of visionary leadership that transformed the college into a nationally recognized leader in nursing education, research and practice. Achievements include:

Increased enrollment, from roughly 500 students to more than 1,400.

New academic building: Led the planning and construction of a state-of-the-art new nursing building, opened in 2025, which more than tripled the college's teaching, simulation and research space.

Community Impact: Founded the Center for Nursing Practice, expanding nurse-led health services across the region and expanded the Vine School Health Center from 1,000 to over 7,000 annual patient visits.

Partnerships: Established landmark partnerships between UT College of Nursing and the UT Medical Center as well as with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, strengthening clinical education, advancing interprofessional collaboration and expanding access to high-quality care.

Elevated the College of Nursing to the No. 1 undergraduate nursing program in Tennessee and among the top 25 public programs nationally, according to U.S. News & World Report. Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) ranking rose from 39th to 22nd among public universities in the last four years.

Increased research funding and advanced faculty scholarship, positioning the college as a hub for nursing science and innovation.

Expanded scholarships, clinical opportunities, international opportunities and mentorship programs to ensure graduates are highly prepared to meet the growing demands of health care.

Served as a national leader in nursing education and health policy, advocating for child health and influencing the future of nursing at the state and national levels.

Raised over $45 million in philanthropic donations including tripling the College of Nursing's endowments.

A national search for the next dean of the College of Nursing will begin this fall.

Vine School Health Center sets 30th anniversary celebration

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Nursing invites the community to an open house at the Vine School Health Center on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 2-5 p.m. Attendees will tour the facility, meet staff and learn about the essential health care and wellness services provided to students and families.

The clinic is at 220 Langland St., adjacent to Vine Middle School. Parking is available in the lot attached to the school and also street parking is available. A shuttle will run all evening between parking areas. Learn more here.

Local businesses to feed families affected by SNAP cuts

Two Powell area businesses will try to fill the gap caused by the federal government shutdown and the loss of SNAP funding in November. Both say this will continue “as long as we can,” until benefits return.

Inskip Grill, starting Tuesday, November 4, 2025, and continuing each Tuesday, will give away free Lil’ Inskip meals with three conditions:

Show SNAP card + matching ID

Limit 4 burgers per family

Walk-in only

Pizza Hoss Powell, starting Thursday, November 6, and every Thursday, will give away a large pizza and knots with three conditions:

Show SNAP card + matching ID

Limit Large Pizza and regular knots per family

Walk-in only

Real leaders take care of each other. Both of these small businesses said, “Costs are crazy right now, but our community has always supported us, and this is one way we can support right back. Let’s take care of each other.”

The Walnut Kitchen in Historic Maryville has initiated “Sunday Supper Served from Our Family to Yours.” The supper kit serves four and can be warmed at home. Pickup is from 2-4 p.m. starting Sunday, November 2, “and will be on a first come/ first serve basis until we figure out demand/ need. These are 100% gratuitous. Much love to our wonderful community and those affected.”

Misty Hagy Goodwin is new leader at CAC

The Knoxville–Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) board of directors has unanimously selected Misty Hagy Goodwin as the agency’s next chief executive officer, effective December 1, 2025.

A 23-year CAC veteran, Goodwin has led programs spanning housing stability, workforce development, energy assistance and senior services – helping Knoxville and Knox County residents achieve stability and self-sufficiency through accountable, results-driven, locally led services.

Originally from Bristol, Tennessee, Misty earned her bachelor’s degree in human ecology from the University of Tennessee and shortly after began her career with CAC in 2001 as a case manager in Project LIVE, connecting low-income seniors with vital resources to help them maintain independence and stability. She moved through jobs of increased responsibility and currently serves as chief program officer.

Goodwin replaces Barbara Kelly, who joined CAC as the director of neighborhood services in 1966 and became the executive director in 1999.

Charles F. Lomax Jr. joins YMCA

Charles Lomax Jr. D.Min. has joined the YMCA of East Tennessee as its new director of philanthropy.

A Knoxville native, Dr. Lomax brings a wealth of leadership and community experience to the Y. He previously served as president/ CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League and as director of community empowerment for the city of Knoxville. In addition to his professional work, Dr. Lomax continues to serve as senior pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Alcoa, Tennessee.

He earned a doctor of ministry degree from Emory University’s Chandler School of Theology in 2018. His master of divinity degree is from Morehouse School of Religion (2010), and his bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science is from the University of Tennessee (2006).

In his new role, Dr. Lomax will help advance the YMCA’s mission of building connected communities by securing the resources and partnerships that make its work possible.

In Memoriam – Business Leaders

Hilrey Henry Randolph DVM passed away on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at age 81. Dr. Randolph founded Crossroads Animal Clinic in 1975, serving the Hals community as a veterinarian for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Marcus Randolph, also a vet. Dr. Randolph was a runner, long and lean, who often ran along Maynardville Pike before or after work. He was a compassionate doctor and a business pioneer. The full obituary is here. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 2, 2025, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 3:30.

Joseph Rocco Zappa Jr. passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, after a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). After graduating from West Virginia University, Joe relocated to Suriname, South America, where he started his career with Aluminum Company of America. The family later settled in Maryville, Tennessee, where Joe built both a home and a legacy. In 1972, he founded Joseph Construction Company, which remains one of the premier commercial construction companies in East Tennessee today. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held in June. His full obituary is here.

