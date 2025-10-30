Plein Air painting events are like a painting competition, but more of a festival of creative types. They always leave me with much to show and tell.

Scouting for subjects in unfamiliar areas leaves me a little weary and worried that trespassers may not be readily forgiven, but that adds excitement, right?

Remember to budget bail money into travel plans.

Intrigued by decorations and “art”-ifacts, I positioned my easel in a tight shady pathway to paint this pumpkin tower inside a birdbath. Mixed in were vines and flowers, giving a loosey-goosey feeling to these seasonal ornaments. The Livingston, Tennessee, homeowner didn’t answer the door to give permission, but I was able to meet her the next day, where she happily ended up with this work.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer share a painting or photograph each week that has captured their interest, in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street, where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.

