About 10 days ago, Badger acquired a new-to-me camera, the full-frame Canon EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless. My brother from another mother – Frank Mabry Sr. – is an accomplished photographer who desired to part ways with the camera. Frank’s work in landscape photography is exceptional, but he used the R6 primarily for sports photography. He told me he doesn’t shoot many games anymore and wanted to move on to another Canon model.

We are both Canon guys. My start in digital photography began with the entry-level Canon M, which my cousin Teresa, a photography professor at Pellissippi State, gifted to me. She saw talent in me that I didn’t see in myself.

Having now become a professional photographer myself, the Canon mirrorless models that I prefer are the “R” series. Frank’s R6 was perfect for my needs in landscape and sports photography. He made me a deal that I could not refuse.

Superior image making requires good equipment in lens selection and the camera itself. Being the autumn season in the Southern Appalachians, the time to capture colorful leaves is generally an October event. The R6 has already gotten a workout of the landscape variety.

A scene in the Blue Ridge Mountains looking toward the Smokies was compelling enough for Badger to see what the R6 could do. The result was probably my best image of this autumn season 2025.

Frank wanted to get his R6 in the hands of someone who would use it. He chose another Mabry, and he chose well as far as I’m concerned.

Photo Info:

Canon R6 Mark II

RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens at 18mm

ISO100

0ev

f4.5

1/100s shutter speed

