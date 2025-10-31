William E. “Bill” Woodrick Sr., 90, of Knoxville, was a creative leader in education for deaf individuals, serving on the faculty of the University of Tennessee from 1967-1999. He passed away on October 26, 2025, and his family will receive friends today, Halloween, at Berry Funeral Home.

The obituary reads: “Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Bill at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, with a memorial service on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. After the service, Bill has requested that everyone in attendance please stay for a lunch and party to celebrate his favorite holiday.”

A Mississippi native, Bill earned his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi Southern College and his graduate degrees from Gallaudet University and Mississippi State University. He taught and was a vocational rehabilitation counselor in Mississippi before moving to Knoxville.

He created multiple programs at UT, including academic programs for interpreter of the deaf, rehabilitation of the deaf, and services for students with disabilities.

In addition, Bill aggressively pursued federal and private funding for regional programs serving eight states. Eventually, his programs reached deaf students in over 40 states and several foreign countries. At UT, funds he raised were used to create a Center for the Deaf where Bill served as director until he retired.

Bill Woodrick was a man who made a difference, and he’s still raising money. Memorial donations may be made to the William E. Woodrick Scholarship, the University of Tennessee Foundation, 1525 University Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921. www.utfi.org. His full obituary is here.