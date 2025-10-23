It’s finally starting to feel more like fall. After a long, hot summer, the leaves are turning with the temperature, and the event spaces in Knoxville are responding appropriately with their curations for the weekend ahead. From costume parties to eerie hikes through the woods, the spirit of Halloween has already invaded Knoxville a week early.

A Haunted History of Ijams Hike – Ijams Nature Center (October 23, 7 – 9 p.m.) Walk one of the most iconic trails in East Tennessee, and discover the secrets that may be lurking just around the next corner. This night hike combines real-world education with hair-raising spooks, offering an experience that blends education and entertainment. Learn about the true nature of the park and the secrets it holds deep in the woods.

A Victorian Séance Experience – Mabry-Hazen House (October 23-26, multiple times) There’s no better place to contact the beyond than this historical Knoxville landmark. Frozen in time, the Mabry-Hazen house is helping regular people communicate with ghosts and ghouls through the instruction of a “Victorian medium”. The event reenacts spiritual rituals common to the old world, bringing a few of those elements into the modern day. Tickets are $25, or $15 for children ages 10-16.

Freaky Friday Fright Nite – Mayor Bob Leonard Park (October 24, 5 – 7 p.m.) Let the kids get an early head start on their candy stash with this Farragut tradition! Freaky Friday Fright Nite is primed for children aged 12 and under, where they can dress up and walk the park trail as volunteers, local community organizations and businesses will have all sorts of attractions to peruse. Tricks, treats, games and much more will be available at this event! Donations go toward supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Knoxville.

Lainey Wilson – Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center (October 24, 7 p.m.) There are few, if any female country acts currently making as big of a splash as Lainey Wilson. Through four major studio releases, she’s made a name for herself with a traditionalist temperament that lends itself to commercial success in a manner that feels elegant and effortless. Her “Whirlwind” tour is currently making waves in the United States and Europe, establishing Wilson as a tour de force in country circles both around the globe and within the industry.

Monsters at the Museum – East Tennessee History Center (October 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) This family friendly event promotes a cultivation of Appalachian history while letting kids have a little fun at the museum! Read scary stories from around the region, ranging from alien invasions to monsters in the mountains, and get some early trick-or-treating led by volunteers from the venue. While there is no costume contest, dressing up is encouraged!

A Night Beneath the Empyrean Sky – Ancient Lore Village (October 25, 6 – 9:30 p.m.) Immerse yourself in the fantastical world of the Empyrean series, penned by Rebecca Yarros, as dragons and other wonderful creatures invade Sevierville’s medieval stronghold. The night is full of activities that encourage participation, including costume contests, role-playing games, and even more casual cocktail hours to fully immerse you in the surreal world living just under the surface of these grounds.

Market Square Farmers Market – Market Square (October 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Shop local in the heart of town. Everything at the Market Square Market, from jams and jellies to prime cuts of meat, is locally sourced. Nearly every vendor must meet a criterion of being in business within a 100-mile radius of Knoxville, so you know you’re filling local pockets while looking out for your own.

Hippie Sabotage – Mill and Mine (October 26, 8 p.m.) If you’re still reveling in weekend festivities, there’s no better nightcap than this lucid and lively duo in the annals of one of Knoxville’s most coveted venues. This indie-based electronic twosome hailing from Sacramento has been soundtracking the best parties in the nation for decades, now bringing those skills to Knoxville, where they promise to present their euphoric sounds for a zealous audience.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

