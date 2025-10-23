Volunteer Ministry Center (VMC) will host its 17th Annual Carry the Torch fundraising lunch on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center, featuring Chamique Holdsclaw as the keynote speaker with UT Athletic Director Emeritus Joan Cronan as honorary chair.

Chamique Holdsclaw, hailed as the “female Michael Jordan,” was a basketball superstar. From leading the University of Tennessee Lady Vols to three straight NCAA national championships alongside legendary Coach Pat Summitt, to competing in the Olympics and the WNBA, hardly anyone had more focus or drive on the court. And yet underneath, she was pushing down mental health issues that eventually led to a total mental and physical breakdown.

Chamique suffered from serious bouts of depression and manic episodes, and after a suicide attempt, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and severe anxiety.

After a long journey of learning to manage her illness, Chamique has come back just as fierce. But this time, she has dedicated her life’s work to mental health and wellness activism.

As a speaker, she is incredibly inspiring as she helps many open up about their own mental health issues. Through her speaking engagements, she has also benefited caregivers and family members as they seek support for their loved ones who suffer with mental health issues. Chamique describes her impact as “being transparent, raw and real to help as many people as I can.”

This signature annual event boasts 800-1000 attendees and raises funds toward preventing and ending homelessness in Knoxville. Funds are raised to support the mission of VMC through sponsorships, ticket purchases and donations. Attendees will enjoy a program, lunch and a book signing. There will also be a Mission Fair to highlight community organizations and their services beginning at 10 a.m.

Carry the Torch has been a premier event in Knoxville for more than 16 years. Past guest speakers have included Darryl Strawberry, Father Greg Boyle, Jeannette Walls, John Quiñones, Pat Conroy and many other notable inspirational thinkers and agents of social change. The 2025 Carry the Torch co-chairs are Susan Conway and Nancy Friedrich.

Carry the Torch landing page: https://www.vmcinc.org/carry-the-torch

Contact for ticket information: developmentdept@vmcinc.org

For Further Information: Please get in touch with Shalee Allen, Volunteer Ministry Center director of development and marketing, 865-524-3926 ext. 258 | sallen@vmcinc.org

About Volunteer Ministry Center: vmcinc.org.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.