We added a total of 1,215 new documents to Knox County’s property records last week. Among these were 292 loans recorded on trust deeds with a combined value of $138.68 million. Twelve were for amounts exceeding $1 million, with the largest being $37 million, backed by Pinnacle Bank. Citizens Bank & Trust financed the second-highest loan of $5.4 million. The other high-value loans are below:

Property sales accounted for 193 of the total deeds, having a total value of $82.34 million. Nine properties sold for more than $1 million, but only one of those was a commercial transfer. The former Halls Cinema, now known as Gerber Collision and Glass, was purchased by Gerber Real Estate Inc. in 2024. The property, located at 3800 and 3802 Neal Drive, has since changed hands again. Gerber Real Estate Inc. sold the property to Agree Stores, Inc. for $4.37 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart is updated through Friday, Oct 17, 2025:

If you are interested in an opportunity to protect your property, consider enrolling in the FREE Property Fraud Alert Program, which is available to all Knox County property owners. Signing up is simple. Just visit https://alertme.knoxrod.org, and follow the prompts. If documents are registered in the names you have enrolled, you’ll be notified via email, allowing for quick action if necessary.

Have a great weekend!

Nick

Nick McBride is the Register of Deeds for Knox County.

On the Grow is sponsored by Hallsdale Powell Utility District.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.