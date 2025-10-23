Wallace Real Estate was proud to support the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, which took place Saturday, October 18, 2025, at UT Gardens.

This powerful annual event united our East Tennessee community to honor survivors, while raising awareness and funding lifesaving research and support programs.

This cause touches nearly every family and community, and Wallace was proud to walk in solidarity with those affected by breast cancer and the loved ones who support them.

“This is an issue that deeply affects our community and our company,” said Ashley Shelton, Wallace Farragut agent and event organizer. “When we come together for events like Making Strides, we’re showing support, spreading hope, and helping fund the research and resources that save lives.”

For those who missed the event and want to show support, please visit the Making Strides website at makingstrideswalk.org.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

