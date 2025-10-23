It’s planting season in Tennessee, and Dogwood Arts is once again on a mission to Keep Knoxville Blooming! Through their annual Bazillion Blooms program, Dogwood Arts sells disease-resistant, April-blooming dogwood trees — helping preserve our region’s natural beauty for generations to come. As Dogwood Arts celebrates its 70th Anniversary in 2025, there’s no better time to dig in and plant a tree to help Keep Knoxville Blooming for the next 70 years.

“Knoxville has been a springtime destination since the first Dogwood Trail was established in 1955,” says Vicki

Baumgartner, Dogwood Arts Trails & Gardens Manager. “Now, as we celebrate 70 years of Dogwood Arts, we’re inviting everyone to plant a dogwood and be part of the next 70 years of growth.”

Bare-root trees (2–4 ft tall) are available for $25 each or $20 each when purchasing five or more, in your choice of white or pink blooms. Orders placed by Wednesday, November 19th can be picked up at the Dogwood Arts office (123 W. Jackson Avenue) on Friday, December 5th (10 a.m.–4 p.m.) or Saturday, December 6th (9 a.m.–12 p.m.) Order online at dogwoodarts.com/bazillionblooms or call (865) 637-4561.

Since 2009, more than 18,500 dogwood trees have been planted through the Bazillion Blooms program — enriching neighborhoods, parks, and Dogwood Trails throughout East Tennessee.

Gift & Memorial Trees: Planting a dogwood is also a meaningful way to celebrate life’s milestones or honor loved ones. Gift trees include a handwritten commemorative card and are planted along Knoxville’s historic Dogwood Trails — a living tribute that continues to bloom year after year.

Shop Local Partners: Larger blooming trees, shrubs, and perennials are available at Ellenburg Landscaping & Nursery, Mayo Garden Centers, and Stanley’s Greenhouse. ($25 Bare-root dogwoods are available only through Dogwood Arts).

The Bazillion Blooms program is presented by the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB), encouraging everyone to Plant Smart: (1) Always call 811 before you dig to have utility lines marked, (2) Be sure to plant the right tree in the right place to ensure trees remain out of utility maintenance zones, (3) and select native plants that require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides to maintain. Learn more at www.kub.org/plantsmart.

Dogwood Arts, presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union, is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting and celebrating our region’s art, culture, and natural beauty.

