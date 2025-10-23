Vaughn Pharmacy is vested in the Knoxville community, as evidenced once again by the new FREE Flavorx medicine flavoring, turning bitter meds into flavors kids love. Make medicine time a breeze!

Don’t forget the Tamale Fundraiser hosted by Vaughn on November 1, 2025, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at their location, 2141 W. Emory Road, Powell, 37849. Preorder today by calling Diane at 865-306-8181.

Experience Vaughn Pharmacy, where you’re not just a customer, you’re part of the family.

