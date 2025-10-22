You may have mastered saying NEE-land over NAY-land, but how much do you know about the General himself? I mean, without Googling, can you come up with his first name? And did you know that Sheilds-Watkins Field is named partially for a woman? Okay, that one is more obscure, but still.

Test your Big Orange IQ at “Vintage Vols and Know-it-Alls” on Thursday, November 13, 7 p.m. at Xul Brewery in a one-of-a-kind evening that blends historic Vols sports films, video trivia, and craft beer. Hosted by the Friends of the Library and held during UT’s Homecoming Week, all proceeds from this event support the Library’s Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Tickets are available now at KnoxFriends.org

You’ll have the chance to meet two VFL legends — stand-out UT quarterback and 1993 SEC Player of the Year, Heath Shuler, and retired Voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling.

And yes — the beer is part of the experience. Xul’s PB&J Mixed Tape ale, which genuinely tastes like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, will be on tap. It’s a cult favorite that draws visitors from across the country. Don’t worry, there are plenty of other craft beers to choose from as well. Oh, and there’s even a silent auction. The Pride of the Southland Band has donated a genuine vintage shako for the cause! Look that one up and make a bid. It turns out, TAMIS helped the Pride out by digitizing their first-ever recording of ROCKY TOP!

TAMIS has a treasure trove of films and recordings that give intimate views into the Vols nation. We are particularly excited about showing the oldest known film in UT football history — a recently recovered 1927 film by Jim Thompson featuring the Vanderbilt-UT rivalry game with a 7-7 tie. It was during Coach Neyland’s second year at UT, breaking a streak of 6 losses against Vandy and kicking off 7 years of ties and wins for Tennessee. This game was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect year for the Vols. You might want to keep that little tidbit in your back pocket for trivia. The prizes are FUN!

Highlights from the Archive:

Footage of the 1939 Orange Bowl — Vols’ first ever bowl game. Billed as speed (TN) vs power (OK), this game was reportedly called one of the most vicious games ever played. UT won 17-0.

Audio recording of Lindsey Nelson’s first play-by-play of a Vols game, 1948

Old WBIR news clips, including interviews with former coaches Doug Dickey and Bill Battle.

Construction footage from the stadium throughout the years, including the new turf added in 1968

Fan footage of games throughout the years, as early as 1927 and as late as the 70s.

News coverage of Vols in 1998 as the national champions

Whether you’re a trivia buff, a UT history fan, or just looking for a fun night out during Homecoming Week, “Vintage Vols and Know-it-Alls” promises a memorable evening of nostalgia, storytelling, and community — all in support of preserving Tennessee’s rich sports heritage.

More about TAMIS:

The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS) is the historic audio-visual department of Knox County Public Library.

Founded in 2005, TAMIS preserves East Tennessee’s cultural history as recorded on film, video, and a variety of audio formats. Housed at the East Tennessee History Center, the closed storage collection often offers unique, one-of-one glimpses into the past. TAMIS also houses photographs, documents, and ephemera related to its multimedia holdings.

In-person use of TAMIS’s collection is by appointment only. However, you can search TAMIS’s catalog online. You can also call TAMIS at (865) 215-8856 or email tamis@knoxlib.org with collections inquiries.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

