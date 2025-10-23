Premier Surgical Associates is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy S. Dykema, MHSA, as Chief Executive Officer. With more than two decades of experience in healthcare leadership, Dykema has consistently inspired a wide range of stakeholders—including physicians, medical groups, health systems, C-suite executives, directors, managers, and frontline staff—by guiding organizations through transformative change.

“Since 1995, the surgeons and staff of Premier Surgical have provided exceptional patient care and proven that independent physician-led medical groups are the quintessential leaders of the U.S. healthcare industry,” says Dykema. “I am thrilled to join Premier and continue the legacy of such an outstanding organization.”

Dykema holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Michigan State University and a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan.

Throughout his career, Dykema has played a crucial role in establishing two well-known women’s health medical groups in Michigan and Indiana, as well as contributing to the growth of a national women’s health platform. Most recently, he successfully led the merger of three urology practices in North Carolina, creating the second-largest fully independent urology group in the United States. His leadership philosophy focuses on encouraging collaboration between physicians and hospital systems. Dykema’s strategic approach highlights the development of patient-centered organizational models that include centers of excellence, surgery centers, service lines, and ancillary joint ventures.

Dykema replaces retiring CEO Jay Rom, who joined Premier Surgical in 2023.

For more information about Premier Surgical, please visit www.premiersurgical.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.