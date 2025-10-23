Join us as Lisa Thomison, director and co-founder of the Owl Ridge Raptor Center, introduces the audience to some of their feathered “ambassadors” on Saturday, November 1, 10 a.m. – noon EDT at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, 901 S. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge. Several live raptors will accompany her while she introduces the work of this federally- and state-licensed raptor rehabilitation center.

This event is co-sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society, Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning (TCWP) and the American Museum of Science and Energy. Make sure to register for all members of your group so that seats will be available. Seating is limited to 100.

To register for this free program, go to http://www.utarboretumsociety.org/programs/. A donation box will be available. All donations will be given to Owl Ridge Raptor Center to support their work.

Accompanied by her feathered “ambassadors,” Thomison will explain the center’s mission. Owl Ridge Raptor Center is a nonprofit organization that takes care of injured and orphaned birds of prey. These include owls, hawks, falcons, vultures, and eagles.

“The goal with each bird is full recovery and re-release back into their habitat, if possible,” she explained. “The birds we will have with us at the UT Arboretum are our ‘ambassadors.’ They are unsuitable for release, so they help us raise awareness and promote conservation of these important species. Any purchase or donation you make goes directly to the housing, care and feeding of these wonderful animals.”

While Thomison was working in the laboratory field, she discovered and volunteered for the Clinch River Raptor Center in Claxton where she learned about birds of prey. When the leaders of the organization retired, she applied for her state permit. Owl Ridge Raptor Center now holds both state and federal permits for education and rehab. When working with birds of prey, it is required that the organization hold a federal permit, as these birds are protected at the federal and state levels.

Parking will be available at the Arboretum Auditorium. Follow the signs to the auditorium, which is .5 miles from the arboretum main entrance. Please contact Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu for any questions or registration issues.

