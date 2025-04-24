Knoxville’s downtown sector will be buzzing with life and culture this weekend. Fully in the swing of spring, Scruffy City is continuing traditions old and new as we continue to grow and present our talents on just about every level to a broader audience. As the concrete starts to sizzle, so do the souls that tread over it, on their way to bring our city to life.

Dogwood Arts Festival – World’s Fair Park (April 25 – 27)

An event that needs little introduction, Knoxville’s premiere spring festival has been springing our little town between the hills to life each spring for over 50 years now. Every facet of our arts and culture world will be present and on display throughout this three-day goliath event. Music, food, trinkets and everything in between will be available throughout this sprawling setup across downtown. If you participate in no other avenue of Knoxville’s arts scene, this is one event you can’t miss.

UT Opera Presents: Dialogues of the Carmelites – Bijou Theater (April 25 – 27, 7:30 p.m.)

A harrowing recounting of the events of the “Reign of Terror” during the French Revolution, this operatic masterpiece follows 16 members of the Carmelites of Compiègne in their final days before execution. Combining French and English operatic motifs, this fictional retelling of true events is a poignant and powerful reminder of the perils of ignorance.

World’s Longest Native American Painting – Sequoyah Birthplace Museum (April 25, 9 a.m. – April 27, 5 p.m.)

A celebration of indigenous women across America, this impressive collection by Daniel Borjia Ramirez is 12 sections of a project that’s been developing for almost two decades. Now, it spans nearly every perspective from every state inhabited by Native Americans past and present. An impressive feat rooted so deeply in the history of East Tennessee is a great opportunity to indulge in our culture on a much broader scale.

Used Book Sale – Farragut Branch Library (April 25 – 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

For the bookworms, the Knox County Public Library is in the midst of some spring cleaning and calling for the help of its patrons. Come shop for a reduced-price collection of timeless classics or new favorites!

Shane Gillis – Thompson Boling Arena/Food City Center (April 25, 8 p.m.)

An SNL alum, former college athlete, West Point attendee and now stand-up comedian, Shane Gillis would be the first to tell you that he stumbled his way into a now impressive résumé. His dry, matter-of-fact delivery tells you that while he may not know how he got to where he is, he’s good at taking it in stride. One of the hottest comics in the world coming to Knoxville is a can’t miss for anyone looking to get their ribs tickled.

Chris Isaak – Tennessee Theater (April 26, 8 p.m.)

Get a glimpse of rockabilly days gone by in Chris Isaak, a guy who looks like he got plucked right off the stage of a dancehall in the 1950s. With now four decades of performing and recording original music, he’s got a wherewithal to bring a unique sensibility of modernized takes on timeless musical motifs.

Dark Skies Hike – Seven Islands State Birding Park (April 27, 8-9:30 p.m.)

For the darkest night of the month, get away from the fluorescent light and start swimming in the night sky with Ranger Clare from Seven Islands. As the sun starts to set, guests can get a peek at some of the nocturnal critters that roam the woods, and get a good glimpse of constellations you can’t see with this much clarity from your backyard. At only $12, this cheap night out is a great way to reconnect with nature at night. Check for registration at link.

Knoxville Cheese Fest – Gypsy Circus Cider (April 28 – May 4, multiple times)

Pair some of the country’s finest cheeses with one of Gypsy Circus’s famous beers and ciders! For a whole week, the brewery will be importing Wisconsin-made finger-food delectables, with World Cheese Judge Michael Landis on retainer to help you better peruse and pick a pairing conducive to your taste buds. Tickets are available now!

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.