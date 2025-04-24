Due to the long Easter weekend, the office was closed on Friday. We still recorded 1,107 documents during the week. Included in the total were 257 trust deeds (loans) valued at $84.74 million. First Community Bank of East Tennessee funded the largest loan of the week for $9.15 million. FirstBank backed a loan for $3.8 million, and Mountain Commerce Bank funded the third highest at $2.62 million. The other high-value loans are as follows:

Property sales accounted for 176 of the total recordings and had a combined value of $84.99 million. Nine sales came in with prices over $1 million, and three of those were commercial property transfers.

In the week’s most expensive sale, Phillips Management and Services LLC sold the building at 10201 Parkside Drive. A private trust made the purchase for $6.8 million. Also in West Knoxville, a private investor made a sale. Apex Bank bought the property on the corner of Lovell Heights Road at 10460 Kingston Pike for $1.5 million.

The third commercial transfer was for 19 additional lots in the Andes Hill townhome community on Andes Road in West Knoxville. Turner Development Fund sold the lots to Turner Homes LLC for $1.39 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated:

Your home is likely the most important purchase you’ll ever make; protecting your peace of mind about it is easy. Sign up for the FREE Property Fraud Alert program available to all Knox County property owners. This program will notify you via email if any documents are recorded in your name, allowing you to stay alert and act quickly if potential fraud is detected. Enrolling is easy and FREE – go here.

Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.