The Farragut Museum is now open after being closed for a year and a half during the town of Farragut Town Hall renovations. The Farragut Museum hours will be Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., housed inside Town Hall at 11408 Municipal Center Drive. A ribbon-cutting for the museum is planned for Saturday, May 31, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. to celebrate the re-opening.

Docents volunteer to give tours of the museum and offer additional information on the exhibits.

Currently, the museum has a gallery on the historic settlement of the area beginning with the native Americans to the early communities of Campbell’s Station and Concord. Highlights include the importance of the marble industry and the railroads through the area. There is a display on the Founding of Farragut, and the early years of Farragut High School.

An additional gallery houses the Admiral David Farragut collection. This collection includes his personal china, swords, bayonet and parts of his Civil War uniform. Also, items from the USS Hartford include his desk, his cash box and his cabin panels. Admiral Farragut commanded the USS Hartford during the Battle of Mobile Bay, a key Union victory during the Civil War.

The third gallery will be used as rotating exhibit space. Currently, there is a tribute to veterans serving in the Civil War, World War I and II, Korean War and Vietnam War.

The Farragut Museum will also operate a small gift shop offering books, local products and keepsakes.

“We are excited to be able to offer the museum to the Farragut community for our residents and our visitors. It is a great place to learn more about the area, its people and its founding. The Admiral Farragut collection is really extraordinary. I think everyone will be impressed with the artifacts we have of his,” said Kristi Vining, historic resources coordinator.

