Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival returns on Saturday, May 3, 2025, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Townsend Event Center located at 7930 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The weekend will offer many family-friendly activities for a thrilling and mystical weekend.

Friday, May 2

While the main festival is on Saturday, beginning Friday night at 8:30 p.m. at Peaceful Side Social, join fellow believers for a special outdoor screening of Cryptic Expeditions: The Land Between the Lakes. This free event perfectly sets the tone for the main event on Saturday. Bring a chair, grab a snack and curl up for a suspenseful night.

Saturday, May 3

For those who like to run the lands that Bigfoot roams in the Smoky Mountains, Bigfoot 5K and Fun Run will begin at Peaceful Side Social on Saturday, May 3 with the Fun Run starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets include a T-shirt, Bigfoot medal, headband, lanyard, race bib and wristband that provides free entry into the festival.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, visitors will spend the day enjoying live music, food from dozens of food trucks and shopping at unique vendors. Added to the festivities are chainsaw carving competitions and researchers who share their mythical knowledge.

“We love to see Bigfoot Fest growing with the new movie night on Friday this year,” said Kim Mitchell, tourism director, for the Greater Smokies region. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for Townsend to welcome guests for another day and boost the economic development within the peaceful side of the Smokies.”

Speakers and guests include:

Banjo Boy (from Deliverance)

Martin Groves (Dog Man expert)

Mireia Mayer

Brent Raynes (Moth Man Expert)

Mountain Monsters

Turtleman

Adam Davies

There are a variety of ticket options:

Adult General Admission is $10

Adult General Admission and a T-shirt is $35

With either of the above options children 10 and under are free (or $25 with T-shirt).

Very Important Believer Meet and Greet is $175 and includes dinner, beverages and a T-shirt

Parking on the festival grounds is sold in advance for $25 and benefits the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department. Other locations in Townsend will offer parking as well, for a fee. Volunteers, artists, vendors and sponsors receive a complimentary parking pass.

Information provided from Fletcher Communications.

