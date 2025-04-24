Life changes, and so do our housing needs. Maybe your current home feels too large, requires more upkeep than you’d like or no longer fits your lifestyle. Or perhaps you love your home, but you’re wondering if a different option would make life easier or more enjoyable.

If you’ve been thinking about whether to stay in your home or make a move, you’re not alone. Many homeowners reach a point where they ask themselves: Should I downsize and find a home that better suits my current needs, or stay right where I am?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer, but here are some key factors to consider as you explore your options.

The case for downsizing

If maintaining a large home has become more of a chore than a joy, downsizing might be the right move. A smaller home means fewer rooms to clean, potentially less yard work and lower utility bills. You might also be able to enjoy reduced expenses such as property taxes, insurance and maintenance costs.

Selling a larger home and moving to a more manageable property could free up equity, allowing you to travel, invest or simply enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle. If you travel frequently or spend time with family in different locations, a smaller home may make more sense.

Things to consider before downsizing:

Will your new space accommodate your needs and lifestyle?

Do you have a plan for sorting, selling or donating items before the move?

What type of home or community best suits your future plans?

The case for right-sizing

Right-sizing isn’t just about going smaller – it’s about finding a home that better aligns with your current and future needs. This could mean moving to a home with a more convenient layout, modern features and comforts or a location that better fits your lifestyle.

Questions to ask yourself about right-sizing:

What home features are most important to me now and in the future?

Would moving bring me closer to family, medical care or social opportunities?

How will my housing needs change in the next five, 10 or 15 years?

How to decide what’s best for you

Choosing whether to downsize, right-size or even stay put is a personal decision based on financial, practical and emotional factors.

No matter which path you choose, having the right real estate guidance is key.

