Karleen Baier Richter, 89, died on April 15, 2025, surrounded by the family she loved. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 26, 3-5 p.m. at Weatherford Funeral Home with a service to follow. “Stories, laughter and comfortable shoes encouraged – just as Karleen would want,” according to the obituary.

The obituary is sketchy on the early years, starting with her arrival in Oak Ridge in 1966 as the mom of five little girls. Think about that. Yet she managed to work as executive director of Camp Fire Girls, then as a classroom teacher at Linden, then with BES/Headstart, to assistant principal at Linden and Woodland and finally, serving 16 years as principal at Woodland.

Along the way she acquired a master’s degree. Even in retirement, she volunteered with CASA, the League of Women Voters and the Methodist Medical gift shop.

“Karleen’s heart and home were always wide open for every friend, lifeguard and teenager in Oak Ridge,” June Denton Hanson posted.

“She was the principal who took a chance on me as principal at Woodland and two years ago I retired from Woodland. I will always thank God for putting her in my life,” wrote Inger Dean Scudder.

“She was an advocate for all women, an avid reader and educator in Oak Ridge. She raised five amazing daughters. She should be celebrated,” said Beth MacDonald.

“Karleen never met a challenge she wouldn’t tackle or a child she wouldn’t fight for,” is the obit summary. What a strong woman and community contributor in Oak Ridge.